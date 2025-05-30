Norris fastest in first Spanish GP practice

BARCELONA :McLaren's Lando Norris followed up his victory in Monaco by lapping fastest in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen ending the session as his closest rival.

The Briton, winner last Sunday to close to only three points behind championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri after eight of 24 rounds, set a best time of one minute and 13.718 seconds at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Verstappen was 0.367 slower but missed some 20 minutes of the session with mechanics working to change the car's rear suspension.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton - winner a record-equalling six times in Spain - was third on the timesheets, 0.378 off the pace and ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc (+0.520) with Piastri fifth (+0.576).

The session was the first in which teams used new front wings to meet stricter flex tests introduced for the Spanish weekend, but there was no immediate sign of any significant change.

Liam Lawson was sixth fastest for Racing Bulls with Oliver Bearman seventh for Haas, Isack Hadjar eighth for Racing Bull and Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda ninth. Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

Mercedes, McLaren's closest rivals in the constructors' standings, had George Russell 11th and Kimi Antonelli 18th.

The session featured two young drivers gaining experience, with Frenchman Victor Martins replacing Alex Albon at Williams and Japanese Ryo Hirakawa for Esteban Ocon at Haas.