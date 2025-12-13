Norris gets his hands on F1 trophy as unwell Verstappen stays away

Dec 12 : Lando Norris laid hands on the Formula One winner's trophy at a prize-giving gala in Tashkent on Friday as outgoing champion Max Verstappen stayed away due to illness but sent a congratulatory message to the Briton and McLaren.

Norris clinched the title in the final race in Abu Dhabi last Sunday, beating Red Bull's Verstappen by two points in the 24-round season with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri third overall.

The 26-year-old is the 35th Formula One champion since the first in 1950 and 11th Briton to win the crown.

"Obviously this is a lot of people's dreams, a lot of racing drivers' dreams and I got to finally live it," Norris told the audience in the Uzbek capital. "Live that one dream that I had when I was a little kid."

Norris used an expletive as he spoke alongside newly-reelected FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has cracked down on drivers swearing and jokingly replied '10,000'.

"I got fined. But I can pay it off now," said Norris.

Four-times champion Verstappen was awarded the F1 Action of the Year in his absence for his overtake on Piastri in the opening lap of the Imola race.

"I'm very sorry that I couldn't be with you tonight. The doctors have prevented me from flying," said the Dutch driver in a recorded message.

"A big congratulations to McLaren and especially Lando. You guys had an unbelievable season, and it was really cool to be able to race against you guys until the end."