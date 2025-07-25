Norris praises Scheffler for questioning the meaning of success

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium : McLaren Formula One driver and keen golfer Lando Norris praised world number one Scottie Scheffler on Thursday for questioning the point of his success and said it resonated with his own feelings.

Before winning last weekend's British Open, the American three-time major and Olympic champion pondered what it was all about.

"There's a lot of people that make it to what they thought was going to fulfil them in life, you get to number one in the world, and they're like what's the point? I really do believe that because what is the point?," he said.

He also emphasised that his wife and one-year-old son were more important than any golf accolades and he would stop if the game began affecting his home life.

Norris, unmarried and without children but famously self-critical and open about his mental health in a ruthless sport where frankness was once considered a sign of weakness, applauded the American's words.

"I respect that he's quite honest about his whole feelings about everything. He's just honest about what he wants," the Briton, second in the championship and only eight points behind teammate Oscar Piastri, told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix.

"Not everyone has to say what everyone believes in and what everyone thinks should be correct or not correct.

"I'm happy that someone that high up, achieving what he's done, he's performing to the same level that Tiger (Woods) did in many circumstances. And that's pretty amazing to see, to come out and say something like that," added the 25-year-old.

"So I respect it a lot. And I related to a lot of it in many ways, which is cool. I think the main takeaway is just let the person be whatever they want to be. Let them do whatever they want to do."

Norris, who is chasing his third win in a row this weekend, said he was still a fan of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy more than any other golfer but Scheffler's words had commanded respect.

"I thought it was fascinating and cool to see someone performing at such an incredibly high level come out and just say what he did," he added.