Logo
Logo

Sport

Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint

Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 8, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the sprint race REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 8, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris before the sprint race REUTERS/Jean Carniel
Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 8, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri after he crashed out during the sprint race REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 8, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri's car is removed from the track after he crashed out during the sprint race REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Norris stretches lead after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 8, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri after he crashed out during the sprint race REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
08 Nov 2025 10:26PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2025 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO :Lando Norris stretched his Formula One championship lead to nine points after winning Saturday's Sao Paulo sprint while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri crashed out in a big blow to his bid to get back on top.

The pair had started the day at Brazil's Interlagos circuit separated by a single point, with Norris on pole position and closest rival Piastri third on the grid.

The Australian's hopes disappeared on lap six of 24 when he lost control on the wet kerb at turn three and spun into the barriers.

The race was then halted on lap eight, resuming with a rolling start after barrier repairs and Norris leading the field with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in his slipstream.

The race ended with double yellow flags waved after Sauber's home hero Gabriel Bortoleto crashed heavily, with Antonelli having to settle for second and 0.845 behind Norris. Russell took third place.

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen finished fourth and is now 39 points behind Norris in third place overall.

Qualifying for Sunday's main grand prix followed on Saturday.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement