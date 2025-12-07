Logo
Logo

Sport

Norris takes F1 title as Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Norris takes F1 title as Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi race

Norris takes F1 title as Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi race
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 7, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Norris takes F1 title as Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi race
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 7, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
07 Dec 2025 10:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABU DHABI, Dec 7 : McLaren's Lando Norris celebrated his first Formula One championship and ended Max Verstappen's four-year reign with a nervy third place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen, winner of more races (eight) than any driver this year, triumphed in the season-ender with McLaren's Oscar Piastri second.

Norris, who became Britain's 11th Formula One world champion, ended the season with 423 points to Verstappen's 421 and Piastri's 410.

McLaren, who secured the constructors' championship in October for the second year in a row, won both titles in the same season for the first time since 1998.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement