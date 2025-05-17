Norris turns tables on Piastri in final Imola practice

IMOLA, Italy :Lando Norris turned the tables on pace-setting teammate Oscar Piastri by leading a McLaren one-two in final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday.

The Briton's best time of one minute and 14.897 seconds completed a McLaren sweep of practice in Ferrari's backyard, with the champions filling the top two positions in all three sessions.

Australian championship leader Piastri, who was fastest in both Friday sessions and is 16 points clear of Norris after six races, was 0.100 slower this time on a sunny afternoon at Imola.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the four-times world champion who has won the last three races at Imola, was third fastest and only 0.181 off the pace on the medium tyre with the battle looking closer.

Mercedes' 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli was fourth ahead of his home debut but the Bologna-born driver was half a second slower than Norris.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fifth on the timesheets, with seven-times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton only 10th on the quicker soft tyre as he limbers up for what will be a first race in Italy in the team's red overalls.

Carlos Sainz, Hamilton's predecessor at Ferrari, was sixth for Williams ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Mercedes' George Russell with Alex Albon ninth for Williams.

Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto, debuting for Alpine after replacing ousted Australian Jack Doohan, was 18th.

Qualifying for Sunday's race follows later on Saturday.