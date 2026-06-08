Norway come from behind to draw with Morocco in World Cup warm-up

HARRISON, NJ, June 7 : Norway captain Martin Odegaard equalised 15 minutes from time to force a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup warm-up international on Sunday.

Morocco had been ahead from the seventh minute when Brahim Diaz thundered home a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Norway fought their way back and could have won the clash with the North Africans, who were semi-finalists at the last World Cup in Qatar four years ago.

Norway shrugged off the hot conditions and applied sustained pressure near the end of the game, with Kristian Thorstvedt inches from grabbing a winner with nine minutes left as he put his header from Julian Ryerson’s free kick narrowly wide.

Odegaard had levelled matters with a smart left-footed finish after Oscar Bobb had jinked his way into the penalty area and laid off a short pass.

Morocco started strongly, and Diaz was given time and space after a pass from out wide to thrash home a shot. It was his first goal for Morocco since the Africa Cup of Nations finals at the turn of the year, where he finished top scorer but also squandered a penalty in the final.

Team mate Abdessamad Ezzalzouli came close to doubling the lead on the half hour as he swivelled to hit a full volley on the end of Diaz’s cross but missed the target.

Morocco had one other good opportunity when Diaz’s 57th-minute shot was parried by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, and the rebound headed over the top of the crossbar by Neil El Aynaoui.

But the Moroccans were pegged back towards the end of the game and had to defend stoutly to avoid defeat.

Morocco open their World Cup campaign in Group C against Brazil in New York on Saturday, while Norway’s first game in Group I is against Iraq in Boston on June 16.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)