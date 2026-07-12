Norway embrace Viking pride on fairytale World Cup return

July 12 : Norway's thrilling World Cup came to an end after a 2-1 extra-time defeat by England in their quarter-final in Miami on Saturday, but Stale Solbakken's Scandinavians can hold their heads high after a tournament full of thrills and goals.

Back at the finals after a 28-year absence, the Norwegians did a photoshoot dressed as their seafaring forefathers before the tournament began, and Erling Haaland and company marauded their way through the group stage and went on to beat Ivory Coast and Brazil before finally being sunk by England.

Their fans made the "Viking row" the iconic celebration of the tournament, and American fans seem to have embraced the towering Haaland and his tongue-in-cheek humour.

"I think that when some time passes in a week or two, everyone will be able to agree that the summer of '26 has been fairly OK," Solbakken said with typical understatement.

With Haaland banging in the goals, Norway were superb in qualifying, so getting out of their group was the least that was expected of them. Haaland's double in the 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in the last 32 gave them a chance to exceed those expectations.

They did so in regal fashion, out-classing and out-playing Brazil in a 2-1 win that had fans dreaming of an improbable run to the last four, or maybe even the final.

Instead, their heroic efforts took their toll and they finally ran out of gas against England, letting a one-goal lead slip as Jude Bellingham scored twice to put England into the semi-finals when the physical demands placed on Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard finally became too much.

Despite their exit, Norwegian football is in rude health. Bodo/Glimt's successful runs in European competitions in recent years are an indicator of a football culture that is producing talented, capable young players as the country sheds its former reputation as a kick-and-rush nation.

The trio of Solbakken, Odegaard and Haaland exude the kind of calm confidence that sums up the Norwegian character, never afraid to laugh at themselves but deadly serious about the business of winning.

"I think that we have players who are left with a feeling that they can more or less match the best teams in the world. That's good to take on board... There are many players who believe that they belong in the company that we have in this World Cup," Solbakken said.