Norway sweep Israel aside 5-0 as Haaland scores hat-trick

OSLO: Norway secured a commanding 5-0 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, as Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick to celebrate his 50th international goal and helped move his side to the brink of a place at next year's tournament.

Norway had tightened security ahead of the match due to scheduled protests, closing off the stands around a section of roughly 100 Israeli supporters waving national flags.

Norwegian fans are divided over Israel’s participation in the World Cup qualifying competition due to the war in Gaza.

Norway has now won all six of their Group I matches, boasting a goal difference of plus 26 ahead of their remaining two fixtures against Estonia and second-placed Italy, who sit nine points behind with two games in hand.

Despite missing a twice-taken penalty early on, Haaland found his rhythm, scoring once in the first half and twice after the break to reach his 50-goal milestone and finishing the night with an incredible 51 in 46 internationals.

Israel added to their own misery with two own goals in the first half from Anan Khalaili and Idan Nachmias.

HIGH SECURITY

Ahead of Saturday's game, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered to protest outside the Norwegian parliament, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team.

Marching towards Ullevaal Stadium with Palestinian flags and flares, the protesters gathered outside, vowing to continue until kickoff as nearby buildings displayed pro-Palestinian banners hanging from balconies.

As Israel’s anthem played, loud boos echoed around the stadium, while large Palestinian flags and a banner reading “Let children live” were displayed in the stands.

On the pitch, Haaland came close to scoring early on when Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz showcased his brilliance. First, he produced a sharp reflex save, then denied Haaland from the penalty spot twice after the kick was ordered to be retaken.

The match was briefly halted when a pitch invader ran onto the field, capping off a chaotic opening 10 minutes.

Relief finally came for the home fans in the 18th when Alexander Sorloth broke down the flank and sent in a low cross that deflected off Israel forward Khalaili and looped into the net, giving the Norwegians a deserved lead.

In the 27th minute, Haaland made up for his penalty miss and doubled the lead after a through pass from Sorloth.

A minute later, Norway went three goals up as a panicked clearance from Peretz struck his defender Nachmias and rolled into the net for Israel’s second own goal of the match.

HAALAND REACHES FIFTY-GOALS MILESTONE

In the second half, Haaland marked a special milestone by netting his 50th goal for Norway, heading in Antonio Nusa’s cross in the 63rd. Nine minutes later an almost identical move saw Haaland score again to complete his hat-trick and seal a memorable night for the Manchester City striker.

The home fans stayed behind after the match, singing 'Norway will go to the World Cup' to the tune of Twisted Sister’s 'We’re Not Gonna Take It,' as they celebrated in the belief that the long wait since 1998 to reach the finals again is nearly over.

"We still have two matches left to go. It's great to execute such a solid game today," Nusa told TV2. "We just have to enjoy it. There's still a lot of work to do, but I'm just enjoying it."