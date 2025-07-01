Norway's Euro players unbothered by heatwave as Swiss temperatures soar

BASEL :Norway's squad will be paying scant attention to the weather when the Women's European Championship begins on Wednesday, despite a decision by UEFA to allow fans to bring bottles of water to games due to a heatwave in Switzerland.

Speaking at a press conference in a sweltering room at the St. Jakob-Park stadium ahead of her side's clash with their Swiss hosts on Wednesday evening, Norway coach Gemma Grainger said her side would not be hiding behind the conditions.

"For me, the weather is just how it is - whether it's wind, rain, sun, it's not an excuse, it's just something that you have to get on with. It's the same with the pitch, with the stadium, so for both teams, it's exactly the same," she said.

"Of course, we've had some good strategies to make sure that we can recover well, so that's all in place, but actually, tomorrow night the weather will not be on our minds, it'll be about enjoying this game and making sure that the team can perform."

European soccer governing body UEFA is taking the warm weather seriously, with free sunscreen available in stations at the fan park in Basel and a relaxation of the rules around bringing water bottles into the stadiums.

Earlier on Tuesday, UEFA said that the normally strict security rules would be relaxed to allow fans attending matches on the first two days (July 2 and 3) to bring a half-litre plastic or aluminium water bottle into the stadium, though no glass bottles will be allowed.

The usual conditions attached to Euro 2025 tickets state that no "bottles, jugs or cans of any kind, as well as other objects made from plastic, glass or any other fragile materials" may be brought into any of the venues, with exceptions made for medical containers.

According to meteorological service MeteoSwiss, the temperature in Basel is expected to reach 35 degrees ahead of Switzerland's opening game against Norway on Wednesday evening, with similar temperatures expected throughout the country.

"We want you to feel safe during Women's EURO so you can enjoy your tournament experience to the max even when high temperatures hit," UEFA said in a statement on their website advising fans to stay in the shade and to keep themselves hydrated.

UEFA competition rules also allow for cooling breaks during the games if temperatures are above 35 degrees Celsius, with referees also allowed to use their discretion.

The four games that fans will be allowed to bring water bottles to are Iceland v Finland (July 2, Thun), Switzerland v Norway (July 2, Basel), Belgium v Italy (July 3, Sion) and Spain v Portugal (July 3, Bern).