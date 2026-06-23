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Norwegian fans take dawn World Cup party to palace gates to wake the King 
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Norwegian fans take dawn World Cup party to palace gates to wake the King 

Norwegian fans take dawn World Cup party to palace gates to wake the King 
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Norway v Senegal - Fans gather in Oslo, Norway - June 22, 2026 Norway fans celebrate after the match Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via REUTERS
Norwegian fans take dawn World Cup party to palace gates to wake the King 
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Norway v Senegal - Fans gather in Oslo, Norway - June 22, 2026 Norway fans celebrate after the match in front of castle and guards Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via REUTERS
Norwegian fans take dawn World Cup party to palace gates to wake the King 
Supporters of the Norwegian football team perform the "Viking Row" on a street after their team's Group I victory over Senegal, in Oslo, Norway June 23, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Martin Giaever/Fotballfesten/via REUTERS
Norwegian fans take dawn World Cup party to palace gates to wake the King 
Supporters of the Norwegian football team perform the "Viking Row" at Norwegian royal palace after their team's Group I victory over Senegal, in Oslo, Norway June 23, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Martin Giaever/Fotballfesten/via REUTERS
23 Jun 2026 08:46PM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 09:31PM)
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OSLO, June 23 : Wild overnight celebrations erupted across Norway as the men's national team secured qualification to the World Cup knockout stages and a tide of elated supporters headed to the palace of 89-year-old King Harald V to see if he would join their party.

Despite the match ending at around 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday, Norwegian supporters took to the streets to party after seeing their team qualify for the last 32 after a thriller 3-2 win against Senegal in the second round match of Group I.

Football fever engulfed Oslo, with the capital full of people celebrating the win, even though Tuesday is a normal workday.

A large crowd marched up Oslo's main thoroughfare towards the royal residence chanting: "We're going to wake up the king." Upon reaching the palace square, hundreds of fans sat on the ground to perform the "Viking rowing" celebration.

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The Norwegian Royal House declined to comment on whether the King and Queen Sonja had been awoken by the festivities, or if the monarch had stayed up to watch the match.

It remarked only: "The Royal House rejoices with the rest of the country over the men's national team's victory last night."

Source: Reuters
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