Sport

Norwich sack Thorup and name Wilshere as interim coach
Sport

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - January 11, 2025 Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/ File Photo

22 Apr 2025 08:45PM
Norwich City have sacked Danish manager Johannes Hoff Thorup following a poor run of results and appointed his assistant and former England midfielder Jack Wilshere as interim coach until the end of the season, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

Norwich lost 3-1 at Millwall on Monday and have slipped to 14th place in the second-tier table with 53 points.

Sporting Director Ben Knapper said: “Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.

"Jack Wilshere ... will take charge of the first team on an interim basis for our two remaining Championship fixtures" Norwich added on their website.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal player Wilshere has been assistant coach at Norwich since October 2024.

Source: Reuters
