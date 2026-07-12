Noskova survives Muchova fightback in all-Czech final to lift Wimbledon trophy

LONDON, July 11 : Linda Noskova survived the agony of squandering five match points to outlast compatriot Karolina Muchova and capture her maiden Grand Slam crown, extending the Czech Republic's remarkable Wimbledon success story.

Noskova's 6-2 5-7 6-3 win on the historic lawns of southwest London made her the third Czech woman to claim the title in four years after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

It also continued a run of fresh faces at the All England Club with a first-time winner for the ninth straight edition.

In joining the roll of honour, Noskova added her name to a distinguished Czech tradition at Wimbledon that includes twice champion Petra Kvitova and the late Jana Novotna, whose 1998 triumph remains one of the tournament's enduring memories.

At the pinnacle of that legacy is Martina Navratilova, who twice lifted the gilded Venus Rosewater Dish as a Czech in 1978 and 1979 before becoming a U.S. citizen to increase her haul to nine singles crowns at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

"I don't know how to hold this, but that's the first thing," Noskova said as she cradled the precious silverware.

"It feels incredible. And all these matches have been so physically or mentally tough. Today, especially, it's never easy to get to last point. Karo, you really made me work for it. So I'll not forgive for you, but yeah we're friends.

"I'm so glad I could play my first Grand Slam final with you. We made history today. I believe all our Czech fans at home are proud of us. So, no matter the result, it was a good day."

NOSKOVA DRAWS FIRST BLOOD

On a scorching afternoon, ninth seed Noskova turned up the heat in the Centre Court showdown by taking advantage of nervy and wayward hitting by Muchova to break in the fourth game of the opening set with a crisp backhand winner.

The 21-year-old kept her foot on the gas with the fearless ball-striking that has carried her through the fortnight, as she broke again to claim the set and leave 2023 French Open runner-up Muchova with a mountain to climb.

Muchova bailed herself out of early trouble in the next set to hold for 1-1 and then brought up two breakpoints in the third game by raising her intensity, but Noskova staved them off with some solid defending to remain on track.

After trading her power for some deft play a little later, Noskova resumed normal service to secure an important break in the sixth game to give herself a great opportunity to earn a famous win.

MATCH POINTS GO BEGGING

Noskova knocked on the door three times on Muchova's serve and then had a fourth match point on her own delivery, but she did not take it and eventually allowed her opponent to break back to prolong the contest.

She then let another match point go begging and quickly found herself level at 5-5, before 10th seed Muchova raised her game and made it one set apiece as the thoroughly-entertained crowd roared both players on.

That setback left Noskova burying her head under her towel before the decider, but the momentum shift proved short-lived as she got a sixth match point around 80 minutes later and clinched it with an unreturnable serve to collapse in relief and joy.

"Huge congratulations to Linda Noskova," Czech President Petr Pavel said on X.

"This year's Wimbledon was a fantastic celebration of Czech tennis. It's rare to watch a final where you can cheer for both players equally sincerely from the first to the last rally."

A teary Muchova was left to digest another defeat in a Grand Slam final after falling short at Roland Garros previously.

"It's tough to find words, but this is how it starts ... Linda, my ex-friend," joked a heartbroken Muchova before she hailed her opponent and fought back more tears.

"Even though I'm disappointed. When I look to my corner ... I have all my friends and family, who cancelled all their plans and came here. I appreciate it. I'll be fighting, I want that trophy. I hope I'll get a chance to get to the final again."

NOSKOVA THANKS LATE MOTHER

An equally emotional Noskova blew a kiss skywards in memory of her mother, who died on the eve of the 2024 championships.

"I want to thank ... my dad for coming here, my family for coming here. I know you don't like flying, so I appreciate it," Noskova said.

She then reduced champions such as Navratilova and Kvitova, who were watching on from the Royal Box, to tears when she made her final dedication.

"There's one more person I'd like to thank, my mom. I'd definitely not be standing here without her ... thank you very much. I never cry. It's not okay for me."