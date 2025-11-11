Not your normal cup of tea? India flips menu for Guwahati test

Cricket tradition is being turned upside down in Guwahati where the India and South Africa players will take tea before lunch in the second test due to the region's early sunrise and sunset.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has taken the unusual step of reversing the normal refreshment order for the second test starting on November 22, which will be Guwahati's first-ever test match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The decision was driven by the early sunrise and fast-fading light in north-east India.

"It is a practical decision," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who hails from Guwahati, told cricket website ESPNcricinfo.

"In winters, sunrise and sunset are very early here in north-east India. By 4 pm the (day)light recedes and you can't play much after. Because of that we have decided to start early, so play will start at 9 am."

SECOND TEST TO START AT 0900

The match will begin half an hour earlier than usual for red-ball tests in India.

The first test in Kolkata from November 14-18 begins at 0930 local time, but the revised schedule for the second test will have the toss at 0830 am before a 0900 start.

The first session will be played until 11 am when players have a 20-minute tea break. Lunch will be taken between 1320 and 1400, with the final session wrapping up by 1600.

The teams will have key players returning, with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant set to make his comeback from a foot fracture while South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is back in the squad after recovering from a calf injury.

India are third in the World Test Championship while defending champions South Africa are fourth.