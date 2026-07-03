NSN enjoy calmer Tour start after rebrand from Israel-Premier Tech

BARCELONA, July 3 : The NSN Cycling Team were acclaimed just like any other outfit during the Tour de France teams presentation in Barcelona on Thursday, a stark contrast to the tense atmosphere last year when the team competed as Israel-Premier Tech.

The team were subjected to a series of protests over their involvement in races in 2025, including widespread disruption at the Vuelta a Espana when they were targeted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators opposing Israel's war in Gaza.

During last year's Tour de France opening presentation in Lille they were escorted by plainclothes officers, while they were given extra security on the Tour with police officers guarding the team bus.

A protester wearing a t-shirt reading "Israel out of the Tour" disrupted the sprint finish of the 11th stage of the race.

However, the team have completely rebranded after more than a decade with an Israeli identity, with sports and entertainment company Never Say Never - co-founded by former Barcelona and Spain footballer Andres Iniesta - taking over in November.

NSN had partnered with Stoneweg, a Swiss investment platform in Geneva, and the team are now registered with a Swiss licence operating mostly from Girona and Barcelona, where the world's most prestigious cycling race starts on Saturday.

"I think it’s special for everyone because it’s Barcelona and because we’re all involved in this wonderful project," Iniesta told a press conference on Wednesday.

Sam Bewley, NSN Cycling Team's head sports director, emphasized the significance of Barcelona hosting the start.

"It's obviously a pretty exciting start to the Tour de France for us this year with NSN's home city, and the Tour de France is already such a big race, but we can really feel the excitement in our team and our organization with the Barcelona start," Bewley told Reuters.

"It certainly feels different from the last couple of years where we started in places that we didn't have any relationship with."

The former professional cyclist insisted the team's sporting ethos hadn't changed despite the new Catalan identity.

"We've changed our owners and our management and our sponsors, but nothing's changed in the sense of just focusing on performance," Bewley said.

"I don't think anybody enjoyed the disruptions we had last year, but I've always just been focused on trying to get the best out of our athletes, and this remains the same this year."

Led by Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay, who secured three stage wins and the green jersey in the 2024 edition of the Tour when he competed for Intermarche-Wanty, NSN will eye similar successes this year.

"What we’re really hoping for is to celebrate a stage win together," Iniesta said. "That would be something very special. Or, of course, seeing Bini (Girmay) win the green jersey."