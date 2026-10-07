NZ Cricket defends decision to launch domestic T20 competition

Oct 7 : New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Wednesday it had considered a range of expert opinions before deciding to launch a domestic T20 competition amid criticism of its handling of a Deloitte report that favoured joining Australia's Big Bash League.

After NZC announced in March that NZ20 would replace the existing Super Smash provincial competition, cricket great Richard Hadlee and former NZC President Lesley Murdoch criticised what they said was a lack of transparency in the process and the body's refusal to share the Deloitte report with stakeholders.

NZC Chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said the governing body should have done a better job explaining the decision when it announced its plans.

The Deloitte report was just one of four expert reports considered by the board in making the decision, alongside analyses of community cricket, high-performance pathways and fan engagement, she added.

"Its analysis favoured exploring the Big Bash opportunity further, for reasons including financial upside and governance, but it also said weighing the options was for the board and encouraged us to continue exploring both options," Puketapu-Lyndon said in a statement.

The board had also considered feedback from the country's six Major Associations and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, both of which supported NZ20 ahead of seeking to put a New Zealand team in the established Australian league.

"When all of that was considered, alongside the board's own due diligence, the board voted unanimously, 7-0, to support NZ20 as the preferred option," said Puketapu-Lyndon.

NZC said it would not release the full report, citing confidentiality.

"This is the biggest change to domestic cricket in a generation, and we know not everyone agrees with it," she said.

"NZ20 is genuinely aspirational. It has the potential to revolutionise the game of cricket in this country and ensure a sustainable future from the grassroots to the elite."

NZ20 organisers had initially planned to launch the six-team competition this summer but NZC postponed the tournament until the 2027-28 home season to allow more time to establish the privately owned franchise league and accommodate the international schedule.