NZ out to dominate West Indies again with red ball to kick off WTC campaign

Dec 1 : New Zealand will be looking to extend their dominance over the West Indies and get their World Test Championship campaign off to a flying start when they host the Caribbean islanders in the series opener starting at Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

The Black Caps, who beat the tourists 3-1 in Twenty20 series and swept their one-day series 3-0 in November, will be confident of similar dominance in this month's three tests in Christchurch, Wellington and Tauranga.

New Zealand won the inaugural WTC title in 2021 and know how vital it will be to win test series in familiar conditions if they are to earn the chance to get to the 2027 final, especially after four losses in seven home tests in 2024 scuppered their last campaign.

"I think if you look traditionally around the last couple of editions of the World Test Championship, being successful at home is critically important," said Rob Walter, who will take charge of the team for the first time in a test series after replacing Gary Stead as coach.

"It's not the be all and end all, because we've started to see our teams can win away from home ... but certainly, winning at home is important ... so we're looking to start strong and start quick and lay down a marker early."

West Indies, swept by Australia and India in their last two red-ball series, last won a test in New Zealand almost 31 years ago in early 1995 but always have the ability to upset the odds with a bit of individual brilliance.

Skipper Roston Chase said he would be delighted if West Indies were able to spring a surprise but would be satisfied with continued incremental progress.

"Ideally, when you come to any series, the goal is to win, but I just want the guys to play the same way they did in the ODIs and the T20s, where they played good, exciting cricket," he told reporters in Christchurch on Monday.

"That's just the main goal for us, to play some good cricket and make the kiwis work as hard as possible. Obviously, if we can get the upper hand early and try to put them under pressure from the first game, I think that'd be great."

While the return of veteran paceman Kemar Roach will bring a bit more fire to the West Indies attack, New Zealand's seam-attack will have a fresh look in the absence of Kyle Jamieson, who has been rested, and the injured Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears.

Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, who both made their test debuts against Zimbabwe earlier this year, will join Matt Henry and recalled 32-year-old Blair Tickner as seam options.

"I think it's a really exciting group that we've got," said skipper Tom Latham.

"Yes, there's a few injuries and guys that aren't with us anymore, but we've seen the likes of Foulkes, Duffy and Tickner ... come into the international scene and being able to perform straight away, which is really exciting."