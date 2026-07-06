Obrigado! Heroes' welcome for Cape Verde squad on return from World Cup

PRAIA, July 5 : Cape Verde's soccer squad were given a heroes' welcome by thousands of fans when they returned home on Sunday after a fairytale run at the World Cup that ended in a 3-2 defeat by Argentina in the round of 32.

Hundreds of flag-waving fans were waiting at the airport to greet the players when they landed in the nation's capital Praia and more lined the streets as they made their way to Quebra Canela beach on an open-top truck for a homecoming celebration.

July 5 is Cape Verde's Independence Day and there was a holiday atmosphere as the Blue Sharks and their charismatic coach Bubista danced to pumping music on a stage in front of a sign reading "Obrigado! Cabo Verde".

"What's up Praia!" goalkeeper and social media sensation Vozinha shouted through a microphone to huge cheers.

A collection of 10 volcanic islands with a population of some 500,000 off the coast of West Africa, Cape Verde did not play a World Cup qualifier until the start of the century and were ranked 67th in the world coming into this year's tournament.

They stunned the football world by holding two former champions, Spain and Uruguay, to draws in the opening round and became the least populous nation to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup.

They cemented their place in the hearts of football fans around the world with a fearless display of defiance against reigning champions Argentina in Miami last Friday, going down 3-2 after extra time in a pulsating match.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)