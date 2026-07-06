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Obrigado! Heroes' welcome for Cape Verde squad on return from World Cup
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Obrigado! Heroes' welcome for Cape Verde squad on return from World Cup

Obrigado! Heroes' welcome for Cape Verde squad on return from World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Cape Verde arrive home in Praia - Praia, Cape Verde - July 5, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha with Roberto Lopes and teammates as they celebrate with fans after arriving from the United States REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
Obrigado! Heroes' welcome for Cape Verde squad on return from World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Cape Verde arrive home in Praia - Praia, Cape Verde - July 5, 2026 Cape Verde players celebrate with the crowd as they welcome the team after their arrival from the United States REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
Obrigado! Heroes' welcome for Cape Verde squad on return from World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Cape Verde arrive home in Praia - Praia, Cape Verde - July 5, 2026 A drone view shows the Quebra Canela beach where Cape Verde fans gather with their national flags to welcome their players and celebrate their arrival from the United States REUTERS/Danilson Sequeira
Obrigado! Heroes' welcome for Cape Verde squad on return from World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Cape Verde arrive home in Praia - Praia, Cape Verde - July 5, 2026 Cape Verde players are welcomed by fans with their national flag as they arrive from the United States REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
Obrigado! Heroes' welcome for Cape Verde squad on return from World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Cape Verde arrive home in Praia - Praia, Cape Verde - July 5, 2026 Cape Verde fans assemble at Quebra Canela beach with their national flags to welcome the team after they arrive from the United States REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
06 Jul 2026 07:25AM
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PRAIA, July 5 : Cape Verde's soccer squad were given a heroes' welcome by thousands of fans when they returned home on Sunday after a fairytale run at the World Cup that ended in a 3-2 defeat by Argentina in the round of 32.

Hundreds of flag-waving fans were waiting at the airport to greet the players when they landed in the nation's capital Praia and more lined the streets as they made their way to Quebra Canela beach on an open-top truck for a homecoming celebration. 

July 5 is Cape Verde's Independence Day and there was a holiday atmosphere as the Blue Sharks and their charismatic coach Bubista danced to pumping music on a stage in front of a sign reading "Obrigado! Cabo Verde". 

"What's up Praia!" goalkeeper and social media sensation Vozinha shouted through a microphone to huge cheers.

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A collection of 10 volcanic islands with a population of some 500,000 off the coast of West Africa, Cape Verde did not play a World Cup qualifier until the start of the century and were ranked 67th in the world coming into this year's tournament.

They stunned the football world by holding two former champions, Spain and Uruguay, to draws in the opening round and became the least populous nation to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup. 

They cemented their place in the hearts of football fans around the world with a fearless display of defiance against reigning champions Argentina in Miami last Friday, going down 3-2 after extra time in a pulsating match.   

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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