Ochoa lookalikes - and one sheepdog - chase free pizza in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, July 3 : An English sheepdog named Rufo sporting a goalkeeper's jersey was among the contestants vying for free pizza at a Guillermo 'Memo' Ochoa lookalike contest in Mexico City.

The quirky competition, organised by pizza restaurant Cancino, celebrated Mexico's veteran goalkeeper after he came on as a substitute in the team's 3-0 win over the Czech Republic last week at his sixth World Cup.

Fans gathered on Friday sporting Ochoa's signature curls and headband, with a year of free pizza awaiting the most convincing doppelganger.

"We did this contest with Ochoa in mind because he inspires us all," restaurant manager Felipe Fuentes told Reuters, explaining he assembled the event in 24 hours after spotting TikTok-fuelled lookalike contests inspired by gatherings in New York.

Among the human contestants competing before Mexico's round of 16 match against England on Sunday was winner Juan, who acknowledged the stiff competition.

"I feel like there are a lot of people in Mexico who look a little bit like Memo Ochoa, so it's great that we all found each other here," he said.

The contest drew participants from Mexican states including Jalisco, Michoacan and Sonora, and even from as far away as the Philippines.

Fans chanted Mexico's World Cup refrain "¿Y si sí?" — "What if?" — a phrase that gained popularity after they beat Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday to earn their first World Cup knockout victory in 40 years.

The looming Mexico v England clash created problems for some spectators. England fan Reece Reinbach, 36, found himself torn between loyalties.

"It's a great tragedy. I was supporting both teams, and now they're at loggerheads. Brutal. May the best team win," he said.

Asked whether Mexico's "What if?" chant, or England's "It's coming home" anthem was better, Reinbach replied: "It's hard. I like the 'what if'. It's very aspirational.

"But I mean, 'It's coming home' — come on."

Rufo's owner Gaby explained the sheepdog's television fame: "He appeared on TV last World Cup, he was so good so I dressed him up as Memo."

Even Ochoa himself weighed in on the festivities, replying on Instagram with a request for next time.

"He asked if he could be a judge, and said that we should have tequila ready for him," Fuentes said.