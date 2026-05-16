Ochoa relishing final Mexico chapter as sixth World Cup beckons

MEXICO CITY, May 15 : Veteran Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said he is enjoying what he expects to be his final stage with the national team as he fights for a place in the squad for a sixth consecutive World Cup.

The 40-year-old was included this week in Mexico's 55-man preliminary list submitted to FIFA. He has been part of the last five World Cups, in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022, though he did not play in the first two tournaments.

"I'm here in this final stretch, fighting because, like all my teammates, we all want to be in the starting eleven on June 11," Ochoa told reporters on Friday. "I'm excited and enjoying it, which is the most important thing, because this is undoubtedly my final stage here."

Ochoa, who plays for Limassol in Cyprus, said he knew the challenge would be difficult given his age and the rarity of reaching six World Cups.

"I feel strong physically and mentally, with the desire to be at another World Cup because I know I can still contribute on the pitch," he said.

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre must name his final 26-man squad by June 1. Ochoa said debate over selections was inevitable but urged unity as Mexico prepares to co-host the tournament with the United States and Canada.

Mexico open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 11 in Group A, which also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic. They face South Korea on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 24.

Before the tournament, Mexico are scheduled to play friendlies against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 30 and Serbia on June 4.