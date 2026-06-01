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Ochoa set for sixth World Cup as Mexico name squad
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Ochoa set for sixth World Cup as Mexico name squad

Ochoa set for sixth World Cup as Mexico name squad
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa during training in Mexico City, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo
Ochoa set for sixth World Cup as Mexico name squad
FIFA 2026 World Cup commemorative coins at the Bank of Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
01 Jun 2026 10:36AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2026 10:42AM)
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May 31 : Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is set to become the first Mexican player to feature at six World Cups after the 40-year-old was named in Javier Aguirre's squad for the tournament on Sunday.

Ochoa, who made his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006, has seen limited action for the national team in recent years but has been called up as Aguirre combines experience and youth in his 26-man squad.

Captain Edson Alvarez and striker Raul Jimenez also bring experience, while emerging talents such as Guadalajara forward Armando Gonzalez and teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora.

At 17, Mora is set to become the youngest player to represent Mexico at a World Cup, while U.S.-developed dual nationals Obed Vargas and Brian Gutierrez are among the younger players in the squad.

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Aguirre has also picked Spain-born midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo and Colombia-born forward Julian Quinones, two naturalised players who have become regulars of the national team setup.

Mexico, who reached the quarter-finals when they last hosted the World Cup in 1986, are co-hosting the June 11 to July 19 tournament with the U.S. and Canada.

Aguirre will lead the national team at the World Cup for a third time after leading them at the 2002 and 2010 editions.

Mexico play a final warmup against Serbia on Thursday before playing South Africa in the World Cup opener at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo.

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Mateo Chavez.

Midfielders: Erik Lira, Orbelin Pineda, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Luis Romo, Edson Alvarez, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, Luis Chavez.

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Cesar Huerta, Alexis Vega, Julian Quinones, Guillermo Martinez, Armando Gonzalez, Santiago Gimenez, Raul Jimenez.

Source: Reuters
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