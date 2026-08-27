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Ogura withdraws from Aragon GP due to injury
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Ogura withdraws from Aragon GP due to injury

Ogura withdraws from Aragon GP due to injury

MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 9, 2026 SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team's Ai Ogura in action during the warm up REUTERS/Paul Childs

27 Aug 2026 12:35AM
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Aug 26 : Trackhouse Racing rider Ai Ogura will miss this week's Aragon Grand Prix after suffering a fracture to his left hand while training in Japan, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will skip the event for the second year in succession after suffering a leg injury in 2025.

"On arrival in Europe, the fracture close to his left thumb has been found to require surgery which he will undergo on Thursday," Trackhouse said in a post on Instagram.

Ogura's absence is a setback for the Japanese rider, who claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen in June and sits third in the riders' standings.

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Ogura trails championship leader Jorge Martin of Aprilia by 37 points ahead of the August 28-30 race at Aragon.

Trackhouse said Italian test rider Lorenzo Savadori would replace Ogura for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Source: Reuters
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