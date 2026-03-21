Old and young get chance to impress Belgium coach Garcia in US trip

March 20 : Belgium will use two friendly internationals in the United States this month to look at prospective candidates for their World Cup squad, including three uncapped youngsters, coach Rudi Garcia said on Friday.

He named newcomers Nathan De Cat, Mika Godts and Lucas Stassin in a 28-man squad for matches against World Cup co-hosts U.S. in Atlanta on March 28 and Mexico in Chicago three days later.

The team also welcomed back top-scorer Romelu Lukaku and key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from injury.

Lukaku returned to club action in December after six months on the sidelines but has not played much at Napoli this year.

"I have high hopes for De Bruyne and Lukaku," Garcia told a press conference. "De Bruyne played with tremendous eagerness in his first minutes for Napoli. Lukaku is having a bit more difficulty getting back into the team, but I am convinced that he is giving his all in training.

"With a coach like Antonio Conte, it couldn't be otherwise. He will be ready by the World Cup," the coach said.

The 17-year-old De Cat "is included because of his good performances, of course, but also because of his physical presence," Garcia added.

"We don't have many of that type in the Red Devils. Age plays little role for me."

Godts has scored 14 goals for Ajax Amsterdam in the Dutch league this season while 21-year-old Stassin plays at St Etienne in France, who are chasing promotion from Ligue 2.

Belgium must do without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, sidelined after picking up an injury against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Very unfortunate," said Garcia. "I have spoken to him in the meantime. His priority now is to get fully fit for the end of the season and the World Cup."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Maarten Vandevoort (RB Leipzig)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton & Hove Albion), Koni De Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy (both Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Nathan De Cat (Anderlecht), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona)

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Mika Godts (Ajax Amsterdam), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Lois Openda (Juventus), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Lucas Stassin (St Etienne), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)