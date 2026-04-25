Olise and Kane lead Bayern comeback from three goals down in 4-3 win at Mainz

MAINZ, Germany, April 25 : Bayern Munich fought back from three goals down to clinch a 4-3 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday as substitutes Harry Kane and Michael Olise led a second-half comeback for the Bundesliga champions ahead of their clash with Paris St Germain in the Champions League semi-finals.

Mainz, who handed Bayern their last away loss in the Bundesliga in December 2024, dominated the first half while Bayern had no shot on target until the break, and Dominik Kohr, Paul Nebel and Sheraldo Becker put the hosts 3-0 ahead.

But Nicolas Jackson kicked off the champions' comeback in the 53rd minute and Olise netted the second goal before Jamal Musiala and Kane scored within three minutes of each other to seal Bayern's ninth straight win in all competitions.

"There was no big analysis at halftime. It was just about quality and mentality. The team accepted the fight and threw away any fear of injuries that was maybe holding them back," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told reporters.

Kompany had left most of his key players on the bench, with the trip to PSG for the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals coming up on Tuesday.

But the move proved costly as Mainz took the lead 15 minutes in when Bayern keeper Jonas Urbig punched out Nadiem Amiri's corner but sent the ball to Kaishu Sano, who set up an unmarked Kohr for the finish.

The hosts struck again near the half-hour mark as Urbig saved Amiri's shot but the rebound went to Nebel who netted from close range, and they went 3-0 up just before the break, when Amiri's shot hit the crossbar but Becker tapped in from the rebound.

BAYERN FIGHT BACK

Kompany brought on the league's leading scorer Kane and Olise at halftime and the champions immediately looked more effective.

France international Olise set up Bayern's first goal when he found Konrad Laimer, who crossed to Jackson for a calm right-footed finish. Laimer assisted again 20 minutes later, setting up Olise whose left-footed shot curled in at the far post.

"That kind of shot shouldn't normally end up in the back of the net... but that's what he's bringing us right now," Kompany said of Olise's strike.

Olise was the architect in the 81st minute when his cross reached Musiala at the goalmouth for the equaliser, despite Mainz keeper Daniel Batz getting a hand on it.

Two minutes later, Batz blocked Musiala's cross from the right but the ball reached Kane, who scored in his seventh straight appearance for Bayern in all competitions.

Mainz are eight points above the relegation playoff spot with three games to go, as Bayern turn their focus towards the hunt for their first Champions League title since 2020.