Olympiacos power past Leverkusen 2-0 to keep alive qualifying hopes

ΑTHENS, Jan 20 : Olympiacos Piraeus stunned visitors Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to improve their slim chances of making the playoff spots on next week's final matchday of the league phase.

The second straight win in the competition lifted Olympiacos to 22nd on eight points, one behind Leverkusen who are 19th. The top eight teams win automatic qualification for the round of 16 while the next 16 teams go into a playoff.

The Greeks, desperate for points to finish in the top 24, got off to a dream start when Rodinei whipped a corner into the box and Costinha powered his header in for a second-minute lead.

Leverkusen, missing several key players including keeper Mark Flekken, Edmond Tapsoba and Nathan Tella, gradually took control and created a string of chances late in the first half, with Olympiacos keeper Kostas Tzolakis repeatedly coming to the rescue.

Instead it was the hosts who scored again, hitting the Germans with a two-pass counter-attack and Iran international Mehdi Taremi drilling in from another Rodinei assist in first-half stoppage time.

Leverkusen tried to bounce back after the break but despite having possession were unable to beat Tzolakis, who made another fine save in the 80th in a one-on-one with substitute Patrik Schick.

Olympiacos travel to Ajax Amsterdam while Bayer Leverkusen host Villarreal in their last matches of the league phase.