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Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen to return from injury at European Championships
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Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen to return from injury at European Championships

Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen to return from injury at European Championships

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 5000m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 21, 2025 Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen in action during the final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

28 Jul 2026 01:57AM
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July 27 : Two-time Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is set to compete for the first time this year at next month's European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, the Norwegian runner announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old middle and long-distance runner has been sidelined with an Achilles issue since competing at last September's World Championships. He underwent surgery earlier this year.

"I’ve heard Birmingham is nice this time of year," Ingebrigtsen posted on Instagram, tagging the event's official account.

The 5000m Olympic champion's spokesperson Espen Skoland confirmed to Norway's public broadcaster NRK that Ingebrigtsen would compete in Birmingham, but it was not yet decided at which distances.

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Ingebrigtsen also won the 1500m gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

"He is looking forward to being back. It is a huge relief, and he is excited," Skoland said.

Source: Reuters
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