Olympic committee contacted Korean authorities for 2029 Asian Winter Games - official

SEOUL/DUBAI : The Olympic Council of Asia has reached out to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee about the possibility of hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which are currently scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, a KSOC official told Reuters on Friday.

OCA senior officials met the KSOC President last month and asked about potentially hosting the games in 2029, the KSOC official said, adding that subsequently the OCA sent a formal letter to the KSOC.

The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported this week that Saudi Arabia was facing tight deadlines and could struggle to complete the Trojena planned mountain resort, which is set to host the games.