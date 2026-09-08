Olympic long jump champion Davis-Woodhall ends season after concussion

Sept 8 : Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has ended her season after a severe concussion suffered in a car accident left her unable to train for this week's World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 27-year-old American revealed last week that she sustained the injury in a head-on collision while driving to a training session.

"After careful consideration with my team, we have decided to end the 2026 season," Paris Games gold medallist Davis-Woodhall wrote on social media on Monday.

"This one hurts. I'm sad, disappointed and just hurt by all of it. I know this has to be part of my story. There has to be a reason for this... I will be back."

The Ultimate Championships, World Athletics' new season-ending showcase, runs from September 11 to 13 in Budapest.