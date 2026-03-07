Olympic medallist Kerley handed two-year ban following missed tests

March 6 : American sprinter Fred Kerley has been suspended for missing three out-of-competition drug tests within a 12-month period, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.

The AIU said Kerley's missed tests qualify as whereabouts failures under the World Anti-Doping Code, which requires athletes in a registered testing pool to provide daily location details so they can be tested without notice.

Three missed tests or filing failures in a year can trigger a sanction of up to two years.

“How does someone come forward and say they were given drugs, the athlete gets banned but the whole camp isn’t investigated? Clean sport means accountability for everyone, not just the athlete," the sprinter wrote on X in response to the AIU statement.

Kerley, 30, won silver in the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze in Paris last summer. He also captured the 100-metre world title in 2022.

Kerley joined the Enhanced Games in September, a decision that came while he was facing a provisional suspension by the AIU for multiple whereabouts failures.

The event, which allows athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs that are banned in official competition, is set to take place on May 24, 2026 in Las Vegas.

USA Track & Field (USATF) did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.