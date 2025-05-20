Olympique Lyonnais Feminin renamed to OL Lyonnes

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, the most successful women's soccer team in the world, have changed their name to OL Lyonnes, majority owner Michele Kang said on Monday.

The new name honours the club's membership of the OL family and their roots in the city of Lyon, they said in a statement.

"The subtle change from 'Lyonnais' to 'Lyonnes' underlines the club's all-female identity," the club added.

All their home matches will now be staged at the 59,186-seater Groupama Stadium from the 2025-26 season. The stadium was previously only used by the men's team, Olympique Lyonnais.

The women's side, who have won a record eight Champions League titles and were recently crowned Premiere Ligue champions for the 18th time, will also have a new logo for next season.

"This new chapter for OL Lyonnes goes far beyond a simple change of name and logo - it's about redefining what's possible in women's football," Kang said.

"Our ambition is to set a new global benchmark for excellence, ambition and investment in women's football. This transformation fully embodies our commitment to offer the best to our players, staff and supporters."