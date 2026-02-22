O'Reilly double seals key win for Man City over Newcastle

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 21 : Nico O'Reilly's first-half brace inspired Manchester City to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday which turned up the heat on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City took the lead when O'Reilly slammed in a left-footed shot in the 14th minute before Lewis Hall levelled.

O'Reilly headed in Erling Haaland's cross to restore City's lead in the 27th minute and it proved to the match-winner as Pep Guardiola's side cut Arsenal's lead to two points.

Arsenal face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday knowing that City are now breathing down their necks.