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Osaka ramps up fashion stakes at French Open before first-round win
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Osaka ramps up fashion stakes at French Open before first-round win

Osaka ramps up fashion stakes at French Open before first-round win
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka looks on during her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Osaka ramps up fashion stakes at French Open before first-round win
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Osaka ramps up fashion stakes at French Open before first-round win
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Osaka ramps up fashion stakes at French Open before first-round win
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Germany's Laura Siegemund in action during her first round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Osaka ramps up fashion stakes at French Open before first-round win
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Germany's Laura Siegemund in action during her first round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
26 May 2026 11:06PM (Updated: 26 May 2026 11:20PM)
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PARIS, May 26 : Naomi Osaka turned heads with another sparkling Grand Slam fashion statement on Tuesday and the former world number one matched it with striking tennis to dismantle unseeded German Laura Siegemund 6-3 7-6(3) in the French Open first round.

Months after dazzling with a jellyfish-inspired outfit at the Australian Open, Osaka walked onto Court Suzanne Lenglen in a sequined waistcoat blouse and a black mesh floor-length train before unveiling a layered yellow-brown and gold match dress.

"Honestly it's very couture," Osaka said in her on-court interview about her kit. "Funnily enough, I feel like ... you know the Eiffel Tower at night when it's sparkly? I think I look like that a bit."

Siegemund, far more understated in attire, held her own once the clash began but four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka quickly took control of the opening set with her power and aggression to close it out with minimum fuss.

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As the blazing afternoon sun made conditions more difficult for players, Osaka allowed the momentum to shift slightly in the next set, but the 16th seed saved a set point and powered back from 5-3 down to force a tiebreak and prevail.

"I felt really nervous but for me, I haven't played on this court in a little while, so it's nice to get out here and play in front of everyone," Osaka added.

"It's really hot so I hope everyone is drinking water."

Osaka takes on 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic in the next round after the Croat eased past local hope Alice Tubello.

Source: Reuters
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