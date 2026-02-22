Osasuna stun Real Madrid 2-1 to blow LaLiga title race open

MADRID, Feb 21 : Osasuna shocked Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga on Saturday as goals from Ante Budimir and Raul Garcia del Haro dented the leaders' title charge and gave Barcelona the chance to go top.

Real stayed on 60 points, two ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Levante on Sunday.

Osasuna went in front in the 34th minute after a VAR review showed keeper Real keeper Thibaut Courtois had stood on Budimir's foot. The referee overturned an initial booking for simulation and Budimir calmly converted the spot-kick.

Real levelled when Federico Valverde surged down the left and crossed low for Vinicius Jr. to slide home from close range in the 73rd minute.

But as the visitors pressed in added time, substitute Dani Ceballos lost possession and Raul Moro released Garcia del Haro, who beat Raul Asencio before shooting into the top corner to seal a famous win at Pamplona's El Sadar stadium.