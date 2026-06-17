Oslo fans could be stranded after Norway World Cup opener

June 16 : Tens of thousands of soccer fans in Oslo could be left stranded after Norway play their World Cup opener against Iraq, with parts of the public transport network in the capital city set to shut down before the final whistle.

Around 35,000 fans are expected to gather at the Ullevaal Stadium where the men's team play their home games, to watch the Iraq clash, and thousands more will flock to bars and clubs to see Erling Haaland and company take on the Iraqis after alcohol licensing laws were relaxed.

However, getting home when the game ends at around 0200 local time (0000 GMT) on Wednesday morning could prove difficult for those who live outside the city centre, as only certain metro lines and night buses will be running when the game ends.

"We have tried to find a solution for a larger night bus service in connection with the World Cup, but several factors made it impossible," Bjornar Skogheim, spokesperson for public transport service provider Ruter, told broadcaster NRK.

Metro trains will be available to help fans leave the Ullevaal area, but most of the services are limited to central areas of the city, leaving suburban residents with few options to get home.

"People have the opportunity to use the 24-hour bus lines 31 and 37, city bikes, or to use their feet if they can," Ruter spokesperson Skogheim said.

The game is Norway's first at a World Cup since 1998 and excitement in the country is at fever pitch, prompting criticism from politicians that Ruter should have been better prepared.

"It is simply irresponsible. When tens of thousands of people are going home after the games, more than a few extra departures are needed in the city centre," Sirin Stav, Green Party group leader for Oslo, told NRK.