Pacquiao ready to spring surprise as he targets Barrios' belt in comeback fight

Former world champion Manny Pacquiao is embracing his underdog status as he gets ready to turn back the clock when he steps out of retirement to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in their Saturday showdown at the MGM Grand.

The 46-year-old Filipino feels rejuvenated after four years away from the ring and said he was returning for another opportunity to make history.

"I'm enjoying training camp as much as I did when I was 26 or 29 years old. The motivation to train hard and the discipline are the same," Pacquiao said at Wednesday's press conference.

"I mean, it's because I've been away from boxing why I'm still interested and passionate about fighting."

The veteran fighter retired from boxing in 2021. He had a stint in the Philippine Senate from 2016 to 2022 and an unsuccessful 2022 presidential bid.

His remarkable record includes championships in eight weight divisions, a first in boxing history, and he was the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019.

"I cannot imagine that I am still fighting here in the Grand Arena after 24 years. It's a blessing, a favour from God, and I'm so thankful to be here, still fighting and putting on a good show for the fans," he said.

The Filipino is also enjoying being the underdog: "In so many of my fights I was the underdog, and I surprised them... Manny always brings surprises," he added.

Standing in his path is Barrios, a Mexican-American with 29 wins (18 by knockout) and two defeats in 32 bouts, who remains confident despite facing a boxing great.

"You know, Manny is a very likeable person. I can't think of anything bad to say about him other than, you know, he's facing me for my title," Barrios said.

"At the end of the day, he's just another man in there. He's another opponent trying to take my title, regardless of everything he's accomplished and given to the sport," the 30-year-old added.