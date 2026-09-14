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Pakistan docked 11 points in World Test Championship for slow over-rate
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Pakistan docked 11 points in World Test Championship for slow over-rate

Pakistan docked 11 points in World Test Championship for slow over-rate
Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - September 12, 2026 Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of England's Emilio Gay Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Pakistan docked 11 points in World Test Championship for slow over-rate
Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - September 12, 2026 Pakistan players appeal successfully for the lbw wicket of England's England's Emilio Gay off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
14 Sep 2026 04:42PM
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Sept 14 : Pakistan were deducted 11 points in the World Test Championship and their players docked 50 per cent of their match fees due to a slow over-rate during last week's test against England in Birmingham, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

The visitors were 11 overs short of their target as England won the match by eight wickets to sweep the series 3-0, the ICC said in a statement.

The deduction leaves Pakistan rooted to the bottom of the standings with five points in nine matches.

Australia, who have won eight of their 10 tests in the current cycle, lead the table with defending champions South Africa second.

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The top two teams meet in the final at the Oval in London in June 2027.

Pakistan's next tests are against Sri Lanka in a two-match home series in November.

Source: Reuters
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