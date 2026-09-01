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Pakistan replace coach Sarfaraz and seven players ahead of third England test
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Pakistan replace coach Sarfaraz and seven players ahead of third England test

Pakistan replace coach Sarfaraz and seven players ahead of third England test
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 28, 2026 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Pakistan replace coach Sarfaraz and seven players ahead of third England test
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - August 21, 2026 Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq reacts after being caught out by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Pakistan replace coach Sarfaraz and seven players ahead of third England test
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - August 20, 2026 Pakistan's Ali Usman reacts Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
01 Sep 2026 01:43AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2026 01:53AM)
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Aug 31 : Visitors Pakistan replaced seven players and their head coach on Monday, after suffering two heavy losses to England in their ongoing three-test series.

The players sent back include former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. Opener Imam ul-Haq, who has suffered a left calf tear, has also been replaced, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The PCB also announced that Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was appointed as the head coach of Pakistan's test team in April, had been replaced by the country's white-ball coach, Mike Hesson.

Pakistan lost the first test against England by an innings and 103 runs, before losing the second test by 194 runs on Sunday at Lord's.

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The visitors' batting collapsed in both tests, as none of their innings reached the 200-run mark. Saud Shakeel, who scored a defiant 97 as they fought to avoid defeat at Lord's, was the only Pakistani player who got close to a century.

Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have also been sent home.

"Among the players announced as replacements, batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is," the PCB said.

Uncapped players Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Junior, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah will hope to make their debuts when Pakistan face England in the third test in Birmingham from September 9.

Updated Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Junior, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.

Source: Reuters
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