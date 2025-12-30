Logo
Pakistan's Afridi out of Big Bash League with knee injury
Pakistan's Afridi out of Big Bash League with knee injury

Cricket - First T20 International - Pakistan Practice Session - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - May 21, 2024 Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the practice session Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

30 Dec 2025 09:29PM
Dec 30 : ‌Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked up a knee injury in Australia's Big Bash League and will return home for rehabilitation ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup starting ‌in February, his team Brisbane ‌Heat said on Tuesday.

Afridi, 25, suffered a knee cartilage injury fielding during Saturday's win over Adelaide Strikers, Heat said in a statement.

"After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s ‍medical staff during the past 24 hours, it was agreed that Afridi would ... return home for further treatment," it added.

Afridi, making ​his debut in ‌the Australian franchise-based T20 league, took two wickets in four appearances for ​Heat.

“The BBL was everything I had heard it ⁠would be – lots of ‌good, skilful cricket. I have enjoyed ​the challenge," Afridi said in a statement shared by the team.

Pakistan will ‍begin their T20 World Cup campaign on ⁠February 7 with a group stage game against ​Netherlands in Colombo.

(Reporting ‌by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters
