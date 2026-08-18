Pakistan's Babar to miss first England test, Salman named stand-in captain

LEEDS, England, Aug 18 : Pakistan captain Babar Azam will miss this week's first test in against England after injuring his right hand during a warm-up match and Salman Ali Agha will deputise, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Tuesday.

Babar, who was re-appointed as Pakistan's test captain in July, suffered an injury to the same hand during the second test against West Indies this month.

"He is feeling pain, and the medical team is assessing him. Hopefully, he will be available for the second test," Sarfaraz told reporters.

The absence of Babar, who has scored nine centuries in 64 tests, is a blow for the tourists.

Salman, who has captained Pakistan in white-ball cricket, will lead the team in a test match for the first time.

The first of three tests starts in Leeds on Wednesday.