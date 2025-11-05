Pakistan's Rauf given two-match ban, others sanctioned for Asia Cup behaviour

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has received a two-match suspension for breaching the ICC's code of conduct during matches against India at the Asia Cup in September, the governing body said on Tuesday.

India's Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah as well as Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan also committed the same offence of breaching article 2.21 of the ICC's code of conduct, which relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute", the ICC said in a statement.

Emotions ran high around the matches between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who engaged in a brief military conflict in May.

The teams faced each other three times in the eight-team tournament with India prevailing on all three occasions. Defending champions India refused to shake hands with Pakistani players during the matches.

The ICC, cricket's governing body, did not state the specific nature of the offences in its statement on Tuesday.

ESPNCricinfo reported in September that Rauf had made numerous gestures to indicate aircraft going down, while Farhan celebrated by holding his bat like a gun.

India captain Yadav made a remark dedicating their win over Pakistan on September 14 to the Indian armed forces, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board to file a complaint against him to the ICC. Cricinfo reported on Tuesday that Bumrah was cited for a gesture he made during the final.

India, who won the final on September 28, refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Rauf, who received four demerit points for two offences, misses Pakistan's One-Day International (ODI) matches against South Africa on Tuesday and Thursday. He was also fined 30 per cent of his match fees in two games.

Yadav was also fined 30 per cent of his match fees in one match. Bumrah and Farhan were given official warnings.