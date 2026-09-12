Pakistan's tail wags to frustrate England after Razaullah's heroics in final test

BIRMINGHAM, Sept 11 : Pakistan were bowled out for 449 on day three of the final test on Friday, setting England a target of 130 to win after Razaullah provided the fireworks late in the day.

Razaullah smashed 81 at number nine on his test debut after Shan Masood and Babar Azam rescued the beleaguered tourists as Pakistan, who are attempting to avoid a 3-0 whitewash, responded emphatically following England's first-innings total of 453.

Any hopes England harboured of wrapping up the test quickly were dashed as Masood spearheaded Pakistan's resistance with a defiant knock of 95, falling agonisingly short of what would have been his first century on the tour.

Masood and Azan Awais, who came together in the first over when the tourists were 0-2, had earlier rescued Pakistan from the worst possible start.

They patiently constructed a 125-run partnership - their first century stand of the series in what has been a difficult tour for the Asian side.

Awais departed for 59 when he was caught behind off the bowling of Dan Lawrence after skipper Root reviewed the original decision of not out, with the Snickometer registering a faint spike as the ball passed the bat.

Babar then joined Masood and the pair brought up another rare fifty-run stand for Pakistan in the series.

MASOOD FALLS JUST SHORT OF CENTURY

But Masood fell when Gus Atkinson produced a thick edge that flew to gully where Lawrence dived low to his right to take an outstanding one-handed catch.

Masood looked on in disbelief and stayed put until the third umpire confirmed Lawrence did not ground the ball, before the 36-year-old trudged back to the pavilion as the Edgbaston crowd rose to their feet to give him a standing ovation.

Babar was also going strong but fell for 76 when he struggled to deal with bouncers directed at him, with a rising delivery from Josh Tongue hitting his glove on its way to Jordan Cox behind the stumps.

Saud Shakeel, the last recognised batter, was dismissed soon after but just as England's tail wagged in the first innings, Pakistan's bowlers also got in on the action.

A massive six over deep square leg from Razaullah earned a round of applause as it ensured England would bat again and the bowler decided to throw his bat at everything, smashing three sixes in four balls off Atkinson to entertain the crowd.

Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas (42) frustrated the England attack, which found little joy with the new ball as the pair smashed several sixes in the final session. Razaullah raised his maiden test fifty on debut with a six, reaching the milestone at Edgbaston in 43 balls, the fastest fifty by a Pakistan batter on test debut.

However, Josh Tongue broke the crucial 121-run partnership by dismissing Abbas before the 21-year-old Razaullah fell shortly afterwards, denied a century on his test debut.