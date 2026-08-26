Palace sign defender Disasi on loan from Chelsea

Aug 26 : Crystal Palace have signed defender Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old made 61 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Monaco in 2023.

Disasi had a loan spell with West Ham United last season, making 14 Premier League appearances for them.

"I'm very happy. The club has been going in a very good direction, so I think it was the right place for me to keep going," Disasi said in a statement.

The France international was part of the squad that reached the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.