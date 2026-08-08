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Palace sign Japan defender Tomiyasu after trial period
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Palace sign Japan defender Tomiyasu after trial period

Palace sign Japan defender Tomiyasu after trial period

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

08 Aug 2026 12:15AM
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Aug 7 : Crystal Palace have signed Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu following a successful trial period, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old returns to England after spending half a season with Ajax Amsterdam, having left Arsenal by mutual agreement in July last year.

He spent four years at Arsenal after joining from Bologna in 2021, but his time in north London was disrupted by a series of knee and calf injuries.​‌

Tomiyasu was part of Japan's squad at the recently concluded World Cup, where they were knocked out by Brazil in the round of 32.

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"Takehiro has experience at the highest level of European and international football," Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement.

"We are delighted to welcome a player of his calibre to the club and believe he will prove to be a great addition to the squad."

Palace did not disclose the length of his contract.

Tomiyasu is new Palace manager Pierre Sage's second signing of the close season, following the arrival of Spanish defender Oscar Mingueza.

Source: Reuters
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