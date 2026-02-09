Palace snap nine-game winless run by beating Brighton

BRIGHTON, England, Feb 8 : Crystal Palace ended a nine-game winless run in the Premier League in the best manner possible as they beat rivals Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 away on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal on the south coast, ending an hour of tedium when he lifted a shot over Bart Verbruggen to break the deadlock.

It was Palace's first effort on target.

Victory eased Palace's relegation worries as they leap-frogged Brighton into 13th place with 32 points, nine points above the drop zone.

"It was a relief. We can talk and analyse but you can never replace a win," Palace manager Oliver Glasner said.

"We deserved it at the end, we couldn't expect to play our best football but we were very compact and aggressive.

"Everyone did their job."