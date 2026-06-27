Panama coach Christiansen says World Cup tiebreak rule bad for competition

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 26 : Panama coach Thomas Christiansen lamented a new World Cup rule that has left his team mathematically eliminated before their final Group L game, with a Saturday clash against England offering only a chance to claw back some pride.

Panama lost their opener to Ghana 1-0 and fell to Croatia by the same margin in their subsequent match, leaving them with no path to the knockout stage - even if they could somehow topple England - thanks to FIFA's new tiebreak rule that prioritises head-to-head results.

"It's a shame, as before this fixture, we are already out. So that removes the excitement on our side," Christiansen told reporters on Friday.

"When there are new laws or new rules, you see the feedback, how it works, and you see how the situation leaves a group with a match that is not that important anymore. Well, it might be important for England so that they might be first or second.

"That's important for them, but it's important when you have a team that is already out because of this rule. I think that is not good for the competition itself."

England are hoping to regain momentum after a 0-0 draw against Ghana that resurfaced decades-old frustrations for their fans at major tournaments and Christiansen said he expects every bit of the English experience on display at New York New Jersey Stadium.

England beat Croatia 4-2 in their opener and a win against Panama would help them clinch the group, pending the result of Saturday's other clash between Croatia and Ghana.

"Tomorrow, we'd like to leave on a good note and make history, and hopefully positive history, not negative history," said Christiansen.

"We've qualified Panama for the second-ever World Cup. It's a source of pride for me, but also I have this bittersweet taste."