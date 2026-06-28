Panama coach Christiansen will take time to consider future

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 27 : Panama coach Thomas Christiansen said on Saturday he would take time to consider his future as manager after his team exited the World Cup without scoring a single goal.

The Canaleros had gone into their third game, against England, already eliminated after back-to-back losses in their first two games. Although they sometimes looked strong on the counter-attack, the Central American side ultimately lost 2-0 to the Group L leaders, following earlier 1-0 defeats by Ghana and Croatia.

"I need time to analyse all that has happened, the six years in Panama," he told a press conference when asked about his future as manager. "I have to talk to many people, especially my family who has suffered because of my absence."

• "Panama has been very strong in defence ... but you have to remember which teams we were playing. Today was particularly difficult, it was tough, England pressed intensely."

• "We stood very well on the pitch in the first half and we didn't give them too many opportunities to play in the middle, it was more on the outside."

• "I am proud of how the team played under my direction. Although we played well, we didn't get points, we didn't get goals."

• "I think if we had games like this every month, well of course we would get better with that intensity, that speed."

• "We had hoped to get some points but it didn't work out. We couldn't manage it for this World Cup, it was a shame, but the important thing is we recover and we are ready for what comes next."