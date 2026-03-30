Paris mayor pushes for resolution in PSG stadium talks by summer

PARIS, March 30 : Newly-elected Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire on Monday set a summer deadline to break the long-running impasse with Paris St Germain over the future of the Parc des Princes, as he moved to reopen negotiations with the club's Qatari owners.

Gregoire said he would convene a special session of the Paris council in mid-April to relaunch talks, with both sides aiming to reach clarity "by the end of the summer", he told France Info radio on whether the capital's flagship club can remain at its historic home.

The standoff has dragged on for months after his predecessor Anne Hidalgo ruled out selling the stadium, a position that froze discussions and prompted PSG to explore alternative sites outside the city, including Massy and Poissy.

While Gregoire acknowledged opposition within his own majority - particularly from Green councillors opposed to selling a landmark public asset - he signalled a more pragmatic approach, saying he was personally open to a sale provided it is tightly controlled.

PSG, the reigning European champions, have made ownership a precondition for any major redevelopment, arguing that expanding the Parc des Princes is critical to sustaining their growth. The club have repeatedly said they will not invest in the stadium without owning it.

Seeking to bridge the gap, Gregoire said he would put forward two paths - extending PSG's long-term lease or negotiating a sale with strict safeguards, such as heritage protections and a potential buyback option for the city.

"I need a mandate," he said, stressing that any final decision would rest with the Paris council rather than the mayor alone.

"We have a deep emotional attachment to our club, and we want it to remain in Paris, so we want to create the conditions for it to stay."

Gregoire added he had already spoken with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi following his election victory earlier this month, underlining the city's desire to keep the club in Paris while also ensuring public money is not used to finance a professional football venue.

Any proceeds from a sale, he said, would be reinvested into grassroots sports infrastructure and green spaces across the city.

PSG currently hold a lease on the Parc des Princes until 2044.