Parma name Arsenal assistant coach Cuesta as manager
Parma name Arsenal assistant coach Cuesta as manager

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - September 30, 2023 Arsenal assistant coach Carlos Cuesta before the match REUTERS/Ian Walton/File Photo

20 Jun 2025 12:38AM
Parma have named former Arsenal assistant coach Carlos Cuesta as manager, the Italian Serie A club said on Thursday, with the 29-year-old Spaniard taking up his first senior managerial role.

Cuesta, who signed a two-year contract, replaces Cristian Chivu who left this month to join Inter Milan.

Cuesta, now the youngest manager in Europe's top five leagues, has been Mikel Arteta's right-hand man at Arsenal for the past five years.

Having decided at a young age that his future lay in coaching rather than playing, Cuesta was given his first chance at Atletico Madrid with their underage teams and after four years there, went travelling Europe to study coaching methods.

It was during this period that Cuesta met Arteta, then part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City, and after a two-year spell with Juventus' youth academy, Cuesta joined Arsenal in 2020.

Cuesta has played a key role in Arsenal's rise to title challengers, known for his one-on-one talks with players as he specialised in individual player development, focusing on technical skills and tactical principles.

While Cuesta, fluent in six languages including Italian, clearly made an impression on Arteta when they first met, the same can be said about his time at Juventus when Federico Cherubini, now Parma CEO, was involved at the club.

Source: Reuters
