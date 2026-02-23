Parma strike blow to AC Milan's title hopes with 1-0 win

Feb 22 : Mariano Troilo scored an 80th-minute winner as Parma stunned AC Milan with a smash-and-grab 1-0 Serie A victory at the San Siro on Sunday, all but ending their hosts' title chances and leaving leaders Inter Milan celebrating.

The defeat, a first in 25 games in Serie A, leaves second-placed Milan on 54 points from 26 games, 10 points behind city rivals Inter with 12 rounds remaining. Parma are in 12th with 32 points.

Milan had the better of the chances in a game that lacked clear-cut opportunities and struck the post through Rafael Leao.

Parma had frustrated them all game and then took a rare opportunity from a set-piece, something that has been a trademark of their season to date.

The home side dominated possession but created little in the way of clear-cut chances in the first half. The best fell to Christian Pulisic, but he scuffed his shot wide of the left-hand post.

Pulisic saw his goal-bound shot blocked early in the second half, before Leao crashed a volley against the base of the post and the ball flashed agonisingly across the face of goal.

Parma took the lead 10 minutes from the end when Troilo headed in from a corner, but referee Marco Piccinini initially disallowed it for a block on Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

After a Video Assistant Referee review at the pitchside screen, Piccinini overturned his decision, likely providing a fatal blow to Milan's Scudetto hopes.