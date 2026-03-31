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PCB imposes two-match ban on Fakhar for ball-tampering in PSL
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PCB imposes two-match ban on Fakhar for ball-tampering in PSL

PCB imposes two-match ban on Fakhar for ball-tampering in PSL

Cricket - Asia Cup - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 14, 2025 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

31 Mar 2026 08:17PM
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March 31 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended Fakhar Zaman for two Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches after the batter was found guilty of ball-tampering during Lahore Qalandars' four-wicket defeat by Karachi Kings on Sunday.

The 35-year-old denied the charge and contested it at a disciplinary hearing, but match referee Roshan Mahanama upheld the offence and imposed the maximum sanction permitted.

"Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two HBL PSL matches after he was found guilty of a Level III offence," the PCB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the final over of Karachi's run-chase when Fakhar, Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and fast bowler Haris Rauf were involved in a discussion, during which Fakhar and Rauf passed the ball between them.

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The umpire approached Rauf and asked to see the ball before awarding the batting side five penalty runs and ordering the ball to be changed.

The PSL, being played behind closed doors in Lahore and Karachi due to fuel shortages linked to the conflict in the Middle East, has faced scrutiny amid a series of disciplinary issues.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah was fined 20 million Pakistani rupees ($72,000) for a social media post that appeared to criticise Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Lahore fined Afridi about PKR 1 million after police accused him of breaching security protocols at the team hotel, an incident that also involved Zimbabwe T20 captain Sikandar Raza.

($1 = 279.0000 Pakistani rupees)

Source: Reuters
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